Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’398 -0.6%  SPI 18’492 -0.6%  Dow 49’261 -0.4%  DAX 25’243 -0.4%  Euro 0.9308 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’012 -0.5%  Gold 4’550 -1.4%  Bitcoin 76’187 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8031 0.0%  Öl 64.4 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529
Top News
S&P 500-Papier Micron Technology-Aktie: Diese Dividende erhalten Micron Technology-Anleger
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Costco Wholesale-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Costco Wholesale-Aktionäre freuen
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie
Hybrid replizierende ETFs: Chancen und Risiken im Blick
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

16.01.2026 16:30:00

U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Deteriorates In January

(RTTNews) - A report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Friday showed an unexpected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of January.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dipped to 37 in January from 39 in December. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 40.

The unexpected decrease by the housing market came a month after it reached its highest level since hitting 40 last April.

"While the upper end of the housing market is holding steady, affordability conditions are taking a toll on the lower and mid-range sectors," said NAHB Chairman Buddy Hughes.

He added, "Buyers are concerned about high home prices and mortgage rates, with downpayments particularly challenging given elevated price to income ratios."

The pullback by the headline index came as the index measuring future sales fell to 49 in January from 52 in December, dropping below the breakeven point of 50 for the first time since September.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said the decrease by the future sales component indicates "builders continue to face several issues that include labor and lot shortages as well as elevated regulatory and material costs."

The gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers also slid to 23 in January from 26 in December, while the index gauging current sales conditions edged down to 41 in January from 42 in December.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TSMC-Aktie im Fokus: NVIDIA-Auftragsfertiger überzeugt mit Quartalsgewinn in Rekordhöhe
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Partners Group-Aktie klettert kräftig: Verwaltetes Vermögen in 2025 gesteigert
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Neue Aufträge in Sicht - Verteidigungsfantasie blüht auf
Aktien von TKMS, Rheinmetall & RENK im Minus: Gewinnmitnahmen oder nachhaltige Schwäche?
Meta Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Hochdorf ruft Bimbosan-Babynahrung zurück
thyssenkrupp: IG Metall gegen weiteren Stellenabbau - Aktie dreht ins Minus
SMI schliesst nach Rekord etwas fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehe stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel leichter
VAT-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Nachfrage in Q4 2025 deutlich angezogen

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/03: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/03. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3378 -0.0001
-0.01

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:39 GNW-News: Atlanta behauptet Spitzenposition als verkehrsreichster Flughafen der Welt 2025, während Dubai laut OAG-Daten an Boden gewinnt
16:29 KORREKTUR: Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz lädt Iran wieder aus
16:13 ROUNDUP: Handy-Führerschein soll kommen - Diskussion um Blitzerapps
16:11 ROUNDUP: Zwei Jahre Verzug beim Bau des Fehmarnbelt-Tunnels
16:10 Aktien New York: Wenig verändert und richtungslos
15:52 Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Machado will Venezuelas Präsidentin werden
15:50 Medien: CIA-Chef hat Venezuelas Präsidentin getroffen
15:49 Internet im Iran weiter blockiert - Onlinebanking gestört
15:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Symrise auf 107 Euro - 'Kaufen'
15:33 USA: Industrieproduktion steigt stärker als erwartet