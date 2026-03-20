Taiwan's Export Order Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - The export order growth in Taiwan moderated for the first time in four months in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.

Export orders rose 23.8 percent year-over-year in February, much slower than the 60.1 percent surge in January.

Orders for information and communication products grew 55.2 percent from last year, and those for electronic products climbed by 26.2 percent. On the other hand, foreign demand for textile products fell 21.3 percent, and that for transport equipment declined by 14.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders plunged 16.9 percent in February, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in January.