SMI 12'306 -0.5%  SPI 17'022 -0.4%  Dow 47'311 0.5%  DAX 24'001 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'659 -0.2%  Gold 4'013 0.8%  Bitcoin 83'151 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8085 -0.2%  Öl 63.9 0.5% 
Taiwan Inflation Rises To 1.48% In October

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation moderated in October after easing to the lowest level in four-and-a-half years, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.48 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 1.25 percent rise in September, which was the lowest inflation since March 2021, when prices rose 1.22 percent.

Inflation based on housing rose to 2.0 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September, and clothing prices rebounded by 0.44 percent. Meanwhile, food inflation moderated to 2.0 percent from 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.25 percent in October versus a 0.19 increase in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices dropped 3.50 percent annually in October after a 3.69 percent fall a month ago.

