South Korea Consumer Confidence Ebbs In March - BoK

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea slowed in March, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with an index score of 107.0.

That's down from 112.1 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 100 that separates optimism from pessimism.

Individually, consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was two points lower than in February, at 94, while the outlook was 97, four points lower than in the previous month.

Sentiment related to future household income was two points lower than in February, at 101, and that concerning future household spending was unchanged at 111.

Sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was nine points lower than in February, at 86, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was 89, thirteen points lower than in the previous month.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.7 percent, while the three-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.6 percent and the five-year ahead expected inflation rate was 2.5 percent.