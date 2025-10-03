South African Private Sector Logs Marginal Expansion

(RTTNews) - South Africa's private sector activity showed further marginal growth in September amid easing cost pressures, survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.

The purchasing managers' index rose slightly to 50.2 in September from 50.1 in August. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Both output and new orders continued to increase in September, and international sales grew for the first time in six months on the back of stronger demand from African markets, offsetting weak orders from the US and Europe.

Firms raised their purchasing activity due to growing input requirements, and average delivery times shortened for the sixth straight month, linked to improving material availability and reduced congestion. Meanwhile, employment fell further amid difficulties finding staff replacements.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to an almost 1-year low, supported by a better exchange rate against the US dollar and lower headcounts. As a result, the selling price inflation eased to the lowest level in four months.