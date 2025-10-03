Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’495 0.6%  SPI 17’185 0.4%  Dow 46’520 0.2%  DAX 24’390 -0.1%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’647 0.0%  Gold 3’861 0.1%  Bitcoin 95’810 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7961 -0.2%  Öl 64.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Zwei Buffett-Titel mit Marktchancen - Diese Qualitätsaktien könnten Outperformer werden
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Freitagmittag
Meyer Burge-Aktie: Solarworld-Gründer kauft Markenrechte zurück
Alcon-Aktie leichter: Bei Übernahmeziel Staar macht Grossaktionär Broadwood weiter Stimmung
September 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Novo Nordisk-Aktie
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

03.10.2025 13:01:27

South African Private Sector Logs Marginal Expansion

(RTTNews) - South Africa's private sector activity showed further marginal growth in September amid easing cost pressures, survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.

The purchasing managers' index rose slightly to 50.2 in September from 50.1 in August. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Both output and new orders continued to increase in September, and international sales grew for the first time in six months on the back of stronger demand from African markets, offsetting weak orders from the US and Europe.

Firms raised their purchasing activity due to growing input requirements, and average delivery times shortened for the sixth straight month, linked to improving material availability and reduced congestion. Meanwhile, employment fell further amid difficulties finding staff replacements.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to an almost 1-year low, supported by a better exchange rate against the US dollar and lower headcounts. As a result, the selling price inflation eased to the lowest level in four months.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Zwei Buffett-Titel mit Marktchancen - Diese Qualitätsaktien könnten Outperformer werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche Aktie News: Roche am Donnerstagnachmittag freundlich
Zinshoffnung: SMI fester -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Freitagshandel
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Roche-Aktie gefragt: FDA-Zulassung für Kombination Tecentriq/Lurbinectedin bei Lungenkrebs
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS-Fonds von First-Brands-Insolvenz betroffen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im September 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht an: Swiss erwägt Einsatz von Billig-Crews auch auf Kanada-Flügen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/ZAR 23.1934 -0.0597
-0.26

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}