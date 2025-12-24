Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 68’816 0.0%  Dollar 0.7884 0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018
Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi plant Übernahme für Milliarden-US-Dollar-Betrag
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Warum der Dollar zu Franken und Euro etwas zulegt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
BP-Aktie: BP trennt sich von Castrol-Mehrheit
24.12.2025 18:02:10

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted slighly below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.930 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.781 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly below average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted average demand.

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
18:25 Gold und Silber mit Rekord - Bitcoin kaum verändert
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
19:00 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
17:37 BP-Aktie: BP kassiert Milliarden Dollar für Castrol-Anteile
17:50 Devisen im Blick: Euro fällt zum Dollar - das ist der Grund
17:22 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs nahezu unverändert - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1787 US-Dollar
16:55 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Etwas höher - Kaum marktbewegende Meldungen
16:23 Thailand und Kambodscha verhandeln über Waffenruhe im Grenzkonflikt