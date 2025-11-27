Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Rivian-Aktie bricht ein: Darum hat der Tesla-Konkurrent seit dem IPO fast 90 Prozent an Wert verloren
FDA-Antrag belastet: Novo-Nordisk-Aktie fällt nach Wegovy-Dosisupdate
Siemens Energy-Aktie stark: Berenberg hebt Kursziel an
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Nokia Aktie

27.11.2025 11:33:52

Norway Jobless Rate Falls To 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased in October to the lowest level in three months, the survey data on the labor force from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 138,000 in October from 145,000 in the prior month, the agency said.

Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.8 percent versus 69.0 percent in September.

On a trend basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.

Top-Rankings

Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt die Commerzbank im Depot
Depotübersicht für Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

