Top News
NuScale-Aktie: Kann der SMR-Spezialist NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen?
Apple stösst Samsung vom Smartphone-Thron - Aktien fester
GAIN AI Act scheitert: Das sind die Folgen für die NVIDIA-Aktie und den US-Chipmarkt
Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
KI-Profiteur-Alphabet-Aktie: 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
26.11.2025 23:05:38

New Zealand Retail Sales Volume Climbs 1.9% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - beating forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the previous three months.

Core retail sales improved 1.2 percent on quarter, again topping expectations for 0.8 percent and up from 1.0 percent in the three months prior.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 1.7 percent (NZ$521 million) on quarter.

The total value of actual retail sales was NZ$30 billion, up 5.0 percent (NZ$1.4 billion), compared with the September 2024 quarter.

Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT uneins: Wie steht es um die Friedenspläne für die Ukraine?
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
TKMS-Aktie setzt dank Analysten die Erholung fort
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
Bitcoin-Wale kaufen zu: Grossinvestoren akkumulieren in Schwächephasen kräftig
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: US-Regierung handelt günstigere Ozempic-Kosten aus
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
KI-Profiteur-Alphabet-Aktie: 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke im Fokus

23:14 Behörden: Nationalgardisten in 'kritischem Zustand'
23:00 Gouverneur: Widersprüchliche Berichte zu Nationalgardisten
22:45 GNW-News: Tangram Therapeutics reicht Antrag für klinische Studie der Phase 1/2 zu TGM-312 ein, einem neuen RNAi-MASH-Kandidaten, der gerade getestet wird
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Gewinne vor 'Thanksgiving'
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Gewinne vor 'Thanksgiving'
22:17 ROUNDUP 2/US-Gouverneur: Zwei Nationalgardisten in Washington sind tot
22:04 US-Gouverneur: Zwei Nationalgardisten in Washington sind tot
21:49 ROUNDUP: Zwei Nationalgardisten in Washington von Schüssen getroffen
21:30 ROUNDUP/Trump: Werde Südafrika nicht zu G20-Gipfel in USA einladen
21:25 Zwei Nationalgardisten in Washington von Schüssen getroffen