26.11.2025 23:05:38
New Zealand Retail Sales Volume Climbs 1.9% In Q3
(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - beating forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the previous three months.
Core retail sales improved 1.2 percent on quarter, again topping expectations for 0.8 percent and up from 1.0 percent in the three months prior.
The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 1.7 percent (NZ$521 million) on quarter.
The total value of actual retail sales was NZ$30 billion, up 5.0 percent (NZ$1.4 billion), compared with the September 2024 quarter.
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/NZD
|2.3229
|-0.0200
|-0.85
