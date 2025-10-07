Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 -0.2%  SPI 17’264 -0.2%  Dow 46’603 -0.2%  DAX 24’386 0.0%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’614 -0.3%  Gold 3’984 0.6%  Bitcoin 97’292 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7983 0.0%  Öl 65.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Roche-Aktie unter der Lupe: Experten empfehlen Roche im September mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
Erfolg an der Börse: Das zeichnet die erfolgreichsten Börsenprofis aus
Teslas Model Y startet nun unter 40.000 Dollar - Anleger schicken Tesla-Aktie dennoch abwärts
Suche...
08.10.2025 00:03:25

New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to trim its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, to 2.75 percent from 3.00 percent.

Australia will provide August numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 6.0 percent on month following the 8.2 percent decline in July.

Japan will see August figures for current account and September data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.540 trillion yen, up from 2.684 trillion yen in July. Overall bank lending is seen higher by an annual 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent in August. The eco watchers survey is tipped to show a score of 47.0, up from 46.7 a month earlier.

The central bank on Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.50 percent.

Taiwan will see September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.12 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea and China remain closed for Chuseok and the Mid-Autumn Festival, respectively.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt weiter: Experten warnen vor möglicher Überbewertung
Trilogy Metals-Aktie explodiert: US-Regierung steigt ein
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
AppLovin-Aktie nach zweistelligem Kurseinbruch wieder höher: US-Börsenaufsicht hat wohl Ermittlungen aufgenommen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Morgan Stanley treibt Micron-Aktie auf neue Höhen - Gewinne jedoch nicht von Dauer
AMD-Aktie erneut im Aufwind: Analyst reagiert auf Mega-Deal mit OpenAI
Stadler-Aktie gesucht: Auftrag der SBB sowie aus Finnland erhalten
AMD-Allianz mit OpenAI löst kräftige Kursgewinne bei Halbleiterwerten wie TSMC, Advantest und Co. aus

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}