SMI 12’644 -0.5%  SPI 17’362 -0.5%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 23’831 -1.8%  Euro 0.9248 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’607 -0.8%  Gold 4’250 -1.8%  Bitcoin 85’251 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7934 0.1%  Öl 61.3 0.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
20.10.2025 00:50:17

New Zealand Annual Inflation Climbs 3.0% On Year

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 3.0 percent on year in the third quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - in line with expectations and up from 2.7 percent in the three months prior.

Individually, higher prices were recorded for: electricity, up 11.3 percent; actual rentals for housing, up 2.6 percent; and local authority rates and payments, up 8.8 percent.

These were offset by lower prices for: pharmaceutical products, down 10.6 percent; and telecommunication equipment, down 15.2 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 1.0 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.8 percent and doubling from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Individually, higher prices were recorded for: local authority rates and payments, up 8.8 percent; vegetables, up 12.2 percent; and meat and poultry, up 4.0 percent.

These were offset by lower prices for: pharmaceutical products, down 4.4 percent; and confectionery, nuts and snacks, down 1.8 percent.

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.3467 0.0006
0.03

