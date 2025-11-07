Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Malaysia Industrial Output Expands Most In 14 Months

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial output growth accelerated further in September to the strongest level in more than a year, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 5.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, the latest growth was the quickest since July 2024, when output rose 5.8 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing accelerated to 5.0 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August. Electricity production also grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent versus 1.2 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, the growth in mining production eased to 10.2 percent from 16.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output stalled in September after rebounding 2.4 percent in August.

During the third quarter, industrial production advanced 4.9 percent compared to a 2.0 percent growth in the second quarter.

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

