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17.03.2026 23:01:08

Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic schedule.

Imports are expected to climb 11.5 percent on year after sinking 2.6 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.6 percent, moderating from 16.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at485.0 billion yen following the 1.152 trillion yen shortfall a month earlier.

New Zealand will se Q4 figures for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$4.75 billion following the NA$8.37 billion shortfall in the three months prior.

South Korea will provide February numbers for unemployment; in January, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

Australia will see February results for the leading index from the Melbourne Institute; in January, the index was flat with a negative bias.

Hong Kong will release jobless date for February; in January, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed until March 25 for the Saka New Year.

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