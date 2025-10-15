Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
15.10.2025 08:31:10
Japan Industrial Output Falls More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production dropped 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, following a 1.2 percent decrease in July. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a stable contraction of 1.2 percent.
Inventories fell 1.0 percent compared to July, while shipments logged a slight increase of 0.2 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio advanced by 2.3 percent.
On an annual basis, industrial production shrank 1.6 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in the prior month.
Further, data showed that capacity utilization declined 2.3 percent in August, following a 1.1 percent fall a month ago.
