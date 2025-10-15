Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’431 -0.4%  SPI 17’147 -0.4%  Dow 46’270 0.4%  DAX 24’237 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’552 -0.3%  Gold 4’196 1.3%  Bitcoin 89’710 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7994 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
15 Billionen US-Dollar neue Liquidität: Arthur Hayes erwartet Bitcoin als Gewinner einer US-Geldflut
Gold und Bitcoin: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Sachwerte setzen sollten
u-blox-Aktie im Fokus: Übernahme kommt voran - Käufer erfüllt Bedingungen
DroneShield präsentiert neue Softwareplattform - Aktie nach Rally dennoch unter Druck
Darum gibt der Dollar zum Franken und Euro nach
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

15.10.2025 08:31:10

Japan Industrial Output Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, following a 1.2 percent decrease in July. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a stable contraction of 1.2 percent.

Inventories fell 1.0 percent compared to July, while shipments logged a slight increase of 0.2 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio advanced by 2.3 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production shrank 1.6 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization declined 2.3 percent in August, following a 1.1 percent fall a month ago.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch schwach: Neues Joint Venture für Unterstützungsfahrzeuge in Polen - HENSOLDT und RENK fallen ebenfalls
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Abend tiefer
Aktien von D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti und IonQ klettern nach Ankündigung von JPMorgan
NVIDIA-Aktie nach Gewinnen schwächer: Meta und Oracle setzen künftig auf NVIDIAs Spectrum-X-Ethernet-Plattform
Givaudan-Aktie mit Plus: Boom dank Parfüm-Power - Luxus zahlt sich aus
Berichtssaison nimmt mit US-Banken Fahrt auf: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX endet in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwach
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Mittag mit Kurseinbussen
Volatus Aerospace Aktie News: Volatus Aerospace tendiert am Dienstagmittag auf rotem Terrain
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Bayer

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 201.8334 -0.2989
-0.15

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:36 Goldpreis steigt dritten Handelstag in Folge auf Rekordhoch
08:32 Autokonzern Stellantis will 13 Milliarden Dollar in USA investieren
08:27 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Auf und Ab im Dax geht mit moderaten Gewinnen weiter
08:07 ROUNDUP 3: Hamas übergibt weitere Geisel-Leichen - Israel macht Druck
07:50 Chipsausrüster ASML bestätigt Ausblick - zurückhaltend für 2026
07:35 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:35 WDH/DAX-FLASH: Kleines Plus erwartet dank Hoffnungen auf US-Zinssenkungen
07:34 ROUNDUP: Nato berät nach Luftraumverletzung über bessere Abschreckung
07:20 DAX-FLASH: Kleines Plus erwartet dank Hoffnungen auf US-Zinssenkungen
07:04 ROUNDUP 2: Hamas übergibt weitere Geisel-Leichen - Israel macht Druck