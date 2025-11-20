Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’077 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’862 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8059 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Abermals Kursverluste bei der Plug Power-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie setzt Kurskorrektur fort - Bewertungsbedenken bleiben
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

21.11.2025 00:57:32

Japan Has Y231.8 Billion Trade Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 231.8 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

That beat expectations for a shortfall of 280 billion yen following the 234.6 billion yen deficit in September.

Exports were up 3.6 percent on year at 9.766 trillion yen; that also beat forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 4.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports rose an annual 0.7 percent to 9.998 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 3.0 percent gain a month earlier.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom

Top-Rankings

Bridgewaters Q3-Umbau: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus
Portfolio-Überblick
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 205.8600 0.7441
0.36

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:18 ROUNDUP: Autismus nach Impfung? US-Behörde ändert Infos auf Website
23:00 Wadephul: Jedes Engagement für Friedenslösung richtig
22:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia endet schwach - KI-Gigant beruhigt Markt nur kurz
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:00 US-Gericht: Einsatz der Nationalgarde in Washington illegal
21:14 ROUNDUP: Zwei US-Sender zeigen ab 2027 die Champions League im TV
21:11 Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
21:01 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:10 Pariser Stabschef: 'Müssen bereit sein, Kinder zu verlieren'