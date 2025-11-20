Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
21.11.2025 00:57:32
Japan Has Y231.8 Billion Trade Shortfall
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 231.8 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
That beat expectations for a shortfall of 280 billion yen following the 234.6 billion yen deficit in September.
Exports were up 3.6 percent on year at 9.766 trillion yen; that also beat forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 4.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 0.7 percent to 9.998 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 3.0 percent gain a month earlier.
