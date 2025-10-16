Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.10.2025 13:37:00

Italy Trade Surplus Grows In August

(RTTNews) - Italy's trade surplus increased in August from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, monthly data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 2.05 billion in August from EUR 1.34 billion in the same period last year. The surplus totaled EUR 7.83 billion in July.

Excluding energy, the trade surplus amounted to EUR 5.5 billion.

Exports decreased 1.1 percent from the previous year, reversing a 7.4 percent growth in July. Imports fell 3.0 percent versus a 6.4 percent rise in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 5.2 billion in August from EUR 4.8 billion in July. Both exports and imports decreased by 2.7 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

