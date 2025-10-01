Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’287 1.5%  SPI 16’937 1.1%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’990 0.5%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’551 0.4%  Gold 3’888 0.8%  Bitcoin 92’758 2.1%  Dollar 0.7979 0.2%  Öl 66.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Rekordquartal bei NIO: Analystenwetten gehen auf - Aktie profitiert
Rally der Wolfspeed-Aktie wirft Fragen auf - Können die Gewinne nachhaltig sein?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Warum jedes ETF-Portfolio ein solides Fundament braucht
Rekordjagd: Goldpreis erreicht fast 3.900-Dollar-Marke
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

01.10.2025 12:42:32

Eurozone Manufacturing Activity Slips Back Into Contraction

(RTTNews) - Eurozone manufacturing activity worsened in September reflecting a reduction in new orders and a sharper fall in job shedding, final purchasing managers' survey data compiled by S&P Global showed Wednesday.

The HCOB manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.8 in September from 50.7 in August. The reading was above the flash estimate of 49.5.

New orders received by manufacturers dropped at a mild pace but the decline was the fastest since March. Export markets were a drag on total sales. Despite the fall in orders, production increased again, stretching the current sequence of growth that began in March.

Workforce numbers declined at the fastest pace in three months. Manufacturers were able to make greater inroads to their backlogs of work in September. Purchasing was reduced in September and the rate of decline accelerated in back-to-back months. Manufacturers' demand for inputs contracted at the steepest pace since April. Manufacturers reported lower operating costs for the first time since June. Businesses discounted prices and passed on the benefit to customers.

Further, goods producers were optimistic that output would be higher than present levels in twelve months' time. However, expectations were their weakest since April. Weakness was recorded across the currency union's three biggest economies, Germany, France and Italy, while Spain continued its growth trend.

Germany's manufacturing activity contracted again in September due to the negative developments in new orders and employment. The final factory PMI dropped moderately to 49.5 from 49.8 in the previous month. However, the reading was well above the flash estimate of 48.5.

France's manufacturing activity showed steeper contractions in output and new orders in September. The HCOB final factory PMI hit 48.2, down from 50.4 in the previous month but slightly above the flash reading of 48.1.

The Italian manufacturing sector tipped back into contraction territory in September. The index slid more than expected to 49.0 from 50.4 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 49.9.

Spain's manufacturing activity continued to expand in September but at the slowest pace in three months. The HCOB factory PMI posted 51.5, down from August's 54.3 and also below forecast of 53.8.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Aktien von Roche, Lonza, Sandoz & Co im Aufwind: Medikamenten-Deal in den USA gibt Pharma-Aktien kräftigen Schub
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Kursrally fort
US-Medikamentendeal treibt an: SMI fester -- DAX wechselt ins Positive -- Nikkei schliesst niedriger - China-Börsen geschlossen
Beyond Meat Aktie News: Beyond Meat am Dienstagabend im Keller
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: FDA erteilt Zulassung für Rhapsido bei Nesselsucht
Lithium Americas-Aktie mit weiterem Kurssprung: Einstieg der US-Regierung bei wichtigem Lithium-Projekt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Dienstagnachmittag an Boden

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1488 0.0034
0.30

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}