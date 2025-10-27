Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien
Gerresheimer muss Umsatzkorrektur von 3 Millionen Euro vornehmen - Aktie in Grün
Novartis-Aktie im Minus, Avidity Biosciences-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Novartis übernimmt Avidity Biosciences
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
27.10.2025 14:10:49

Brazil FGV Consumer Confidence Rises To 10-Month High

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Brazilian consumers strengthened for the second straight month in October to the highest level in ten months, a survey by the Getulio Vargas Foundation showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 88.5 in October from 87.5 in September. Further, this was the highest reading since December 2024, when it was 91.3.

Nonetheless, any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

"The second consecutive increase in consumer confidence consolidates the indicator's gradual recovery, which began in March 2025, following losses incurred at the end of last year," Anna Carolina Gouveia, economist at FGV IBRE, said.

The further rise in confidence in October was attributed to improved perceptions of the present and future expectations, in addition to being notably influenced by the rise in confidence among lower-income families.

The expectations index climbed to 92.8 in October from 91.8, and the current situation index rebounded by 1.0 points to 83.0.

Among the items of the expectations index, the future local economic situation indicator rose 2.3 points to 106.9, the highest level since October 2024. The future household financial situation also improved by 5.8 points to 89.7.

