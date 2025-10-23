Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -0.5%  SPI 17’326 -0.2%  Dow 46’784 0.4%  DAX 24’208 0.2%  Euro 0.9 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.5%  Gold 4’136 1.0%  Bitcoin 87’965 2.6%  Dollar 0.7952 -0.1%  Öl 65.7 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Alcon-Aktie: Staar verschiebt Aktionärsversammlung zur Übernahme durch Alcon
SFS-Werk im sanktgallischen Flawil droht die Schliessung
Webinar: Portfolios mit KI gestalten - Signale im Datendschungel erkennen
Pierer Mobility-Aktie: Kein Pflichtangebot an Aktionäre bei Bajaj-Übernahme nötig
Suche...
23.10.2025 20:45:56

Crude Oil Skyrockets As U.S. Gets Aggressive With Russia

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil catapulted on Thursday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as the U.S. takes up the "sanctions route" against Russia.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading up by $3.22 (or 5.50%) at $61.72 per barrel.

To curb Russia's efforts to raise revenue for funding its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil along with some of their subsidiaries.

Rosneft and Lukoil are among the biggest corporations listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange, export around 3.1 million barrels of crude oil per day and are worth $50 billion each.

Following this sudden move by the U.S., 27-member states of the European Union adopted the 19th sanctions package against Russia targeting its shadow fleet of oil tankers and banning its imports of Liquefied Natural Gas.

The sanctions include 117 additional vessels from the "shadow fleet" moving up the total number of blacklisted tankers to around 560.

Russian oil majors, Rosneft and Gazpromneft are on a full transaction ban now.

In the first phase of a Liquefied Natural Gas ban, short-term contracts end after six months, and long-term contracts close from January 1, 2027.

The package also limits the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered assurances that India would restrict its purchases of Russian crude. However, India has not officially confirmed Trump's statements so far.

These collective moves are intended to intensify pressure on Russia, as well as drive demand for crude from other sources.

As a result of these concerted moves by the U.S. and the West successively, oil prices jumped as concerns of supply disruption rise.

Meanwhile the Labor Department is scheduled to release its reading on consumer prices on Friday. Money markets are bracing for a reduction in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its upcoming October 28-29 meeting due to recent reports suggesting fragility in the U.S. labor market.

U.S.-China trade tension that was set off by China's measures to curb its rare earth mineral exports is waxing and waning.

The leaders of the two nations are set to meet in South Korea by next week. However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that if China does not change its stance, every critical software exports to China from the U.S. will be inaccessible to China.

The U.S. and China are the world's largest economies and biggest consumers of vital commodities including crude oil. A faceoff between them is pushing oil on the upside.

Crude oil also found support after the U.S. Department of Energy announced plans to buy 1 million barrels of crude oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The DoE intends to take advantage of current low oil prices to help replenish its stockpile. At SPR's 700-million-barrel capacity and its current holdings of 408 million barrels, the intended quantum though symbolic represents the attraction for current low prices.

In the Middle East, as the Trump-backed Gaza Peace Plan is entering its next phase, doubts about Hamas disarming as agreed and who will govern Gaza remain though the situation so far is peaceful.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 10’974.06 10’416.51
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’384.11 3’231.03
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’412.21 3’263.83
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 643.87 609.67
Goldbarren 250 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 26’927.64 26’066.20
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 245.78 149.37
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 47.36 39.43
Silberbarren 1000 g divers - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 1’460.18 1’225.68

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhöht Gewinnziele für das Gesamtjahr - Aktie tiefer
Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
SAP-Aktie dennoch in Grün: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Vorerst wohl kein Friedensgipfel in Sicht: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK können Gewinne nicht verteidigen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Goldpreis erholt sich deutlich: Starker Rebound nach heftigem Einbruch
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet
DocMorris-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Platzierung der Wandelanleihe erfolgreich

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:58 Devisen: Eurokurs kaum bewegt
20:44 EU-Staaten für Mindestalter in sozialen Netzen
20:43 Sturm fällt Bäume und beeinträchtigt Bahnverkehr in NRW
20:23 Hensoldt konkretisiert Jahresprognose - steigender Auftragseingang
20:14 Aktien New York: Leichter Auftrieb - Berichtssaison mit mehr Licht als Schatten
19:56 Litauen meldet Luftraumverletzung durch russische Flugzeuge
19:27 Islamische Länder gegen eine Annexion des Westjordanlands
19:17 Kremlchef Putin geht von Verlegung des Treffens mit Trump aus
19:10 GNW-News: Neue Untersuchung von Benevity Impact Labs deckt Vertrauenslücke unter globalen Geldgebern auf
19:07 Selenskyj: China ist nicht an ukrainischem Sieg interessiert