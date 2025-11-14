|
14.11.2025 17:31:03
AMINA Bank: Zudem möchten wir Sie darauf hinweisen, dass Ihnen aktuell noch 15.000€ Mediabudget zur Verfügung stehen.
Below is an in-depth analysis of key developments shaping Hong Kong's digital asset ecosystem, including market data, institutional adoption, and the latest regulatory advances.
Banks and Institutions Drive 233% Trading Volume Growth
Hong Kong has become one of Asia’s most advanced regulated digital asset hubs, attracting both global and regional financial institutions. As of July 2025, 22 banks distribute digital asset products, 13 offer tokenized securities, and 5 major banks provide custodial services - a testament to the deep integration between traditional finance and digital assets.
Transaction volumes on Hong Kong exchanges soared to HKD 26.1 billion in the first half of 2025, a 233% year-on-year increase. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has issued nine new Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) licenses, securing a scalable regulatory foundation for digital asset trading.
Despite Mainland China’s ongoing ban on crypto trading, an estimated 78 million Chinese citizens hold cryptocurrencies, positioning Hong Kong as the primary regulated gateway for regional capital flows. Globally, institutional allocations have reached 5%, and 59% of surveyed global firms plan to increase exposure in 2025.
Family Offices Target 10% Digital Asset Allocation Within 5 Years
High-net-worth (HNW) families and Hong Kong-based family offices are at the forefront of integrating digital assets into portfolios, driven by diversification needs, generational preferences, and treasury optimization.
EY reports an average 5% crypto allocation in family office portfolios, while PWMA projects that one-third of global private wealth firms will allocate 6-10% of assets under management (AuM) to digital assets within five years.
Beyond uncorrelated returns and improved liquidity, younger wealth holders view digital assets as long-term strategic holdings rather than speculative plays. They are seeking opportunities for early Bitcoin exposure, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. The shift reflects a fundamental change in attitude toward digital assets as a permanent component of an investment portfolio.
Major Banks Launch Blockchain Settlement and Tokenization Infrastructure
A foundation of regulated infrastructure underpins institutional confidence in Hong Kong’s digital asset markets. HSBC launched the city’s first blockchain-based settlement service in 2025, while Standard Chartered led the first HKD-denominated blockchain transactions with Ant International.
Firms like ChinaAMC have partnered with Standard Chartered to introduce tokenized money market funds in Asia. Over 35 licensed fund managers now provide institutional-grade custody, trading, and risk management under HKMA guidance, ensuring a secure venue for both private and retail clients.
e-HKD Pilot Demonstrates Tokenized Cross-Border Transactions
The e-HKD pilot has already enabled cross-border tokenized fund transactions with Australia. Smartcontracts are automating diverse functions - such as dividend distributions, real estate transfers, and loan repayments - improving transparency, speed, and operational efficiency. These automated capabilities foster dynamic portfolios that integrate both digital and traditional assets using programmatic execution.
Regional Regulatory Clarity Supports Real Development and Innovation
Hong Kong continues to lead APAC in crypto regulation. In 2023, courts recognized cryptocurrencies as property, allowing them to be used in trusts and as collateral. The 2025 Stablecoins Bill mandates that issuers must obtain an HKMA license, hold at least HKD 25 million in capital, and maintain full fiat reserve backing. This regulatory balance is complemented by Singapore’s more stringent onshore FSM Act and Dubai’s permissive but less centralized VARA framework. Japan has also made landmark shifts, bringing digital assets under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act in 2025 to enhance investor protection, signaling a mature and secure crypto market. But for investors, Hong Kong offers unrivaled legal certainty, compliant infrastructure, and strong government support.
Hong Kong’s Ultra-HNW Launch SFC-Licensed Funds and Digital Asset Allocations Institutional momentum is demonstrated by leading family office allocations:
- VMS Group allocated $10 million to a DeFi hedge fund to counter private equity illiquidity.
- Raffles Family Office launched an SFC-approved digital asset fund leveraging Hong Kong’s new Type 9 and Virtual Asset licenses.
The ecosystem benefits from legal precedents such as the Gatecoin case, which illustrate supportive government schemes and licensed trading venues including HashKey and OSL.
Capital Flows into Local Digital Asset Initiatives
Since August 2025, over ten HK-listed companies have raised more than $1.5 billion for digital asset and blockchain initiatives, with a stablecoin-focused equity index rising 65% year-to-date versus the 23% gain in the Hang Seng Index.
Firms like SenseTime and IVD Medical have made significant treasury allocations to digital assets, underscoring corporate confidence. The LEAP Framework and Digital Asset Policy 2.0 continue to streamline licensing processes, product offerings, and clarity to tax regimes-cementing Hong Kong’s leadership as an APAC crypto-fintech hub.
November 2025: SFC Removes Track Record Requirements, Enables Cross-Border Liquidity Sharing
During HK FinTech Week 2025, the SFC issued two new circulars, expanding product and service permissions for licensed digital asset trading platforms:
Shared Liquidity: Platforms may integrate order books with overseas affiliates in FATF/IOSCO-aligned jurisdictions (SFC approval required), enabling global liquidity sharing and deeper markets.
Product & Service Expansion: The 12-month token/coin track record requirement for token listings for professional investors (PIs) has been removed, broadening offerings in digital asset-related products and tokenized securities. Platforms can now distribute tokenized securities and digital asset investment products and provide custody services for digital assets not listed on their trading venues.
Licensing Regimes: New digital asset advisory and management licensing regimes are under consultation for 2025-2026, opening avenues for regulated advisory, management, and expanded custody services.
These changes unlock global order-book liquidity, accelerate institutional product launches and distribution, expand custody offerings, and reinforce Hong Kong’s commitment to regulatory innovation and competitive markets.
Conclusion
Hong Kong’s crypto landscape in 2025 demonstrates institutional adoption at scale - marked by record institutional flows, innovative product launches, clear legal frameworks, and a regulatory climate that balances growth with investor protection. As regulations continue to evolve and mature, Hong Kong is solidifying its place as APAC’s premier digital asset gateway.
BITCOIN KAUFEN? DAS SOLLTEN SIE JETZT WISSEN!
Was beim Einstieg wirklich zählt: Sichere Handelsplätze finden, wichtige Grundlagen und aktuelle Trends verstehen.Jetzt informieren und fundiert in Bitcoin investieren
Top Kryptowährungen
|Bitcoin
|77’078.84956
|-2.54%
|Handeln
|Vision
|0.06242
|0.64%
|Handeln
|Ethereum
|2’573.19012
|0.24%
|Handeln
|Ripple
|1.84978
|-0.08%
|Handeln
|Solana
|114.04918
|-1.04%
|Handeln
|Cardano
|0.41128
|-2.43%
|Handeln
|Polkadot
|2.28697
|0.73%
|Handeln
|Chainlink
|11.46124
|-1.02%
|Handeln
|Pepe
|0.00000
|-4.02%
|Handeln
|Bonk
|0.00001
|-1.49%
|Handeln
Inside Krypto
Ob Industrie 4.0, Luxusgüter oder Internet-Infrastruktur - hier finden Sie aktuelle Anlagetrends mit vielen Hintergrundinformationen und passenden Trendaktien. Jetzt mehr lesen
Börsentag 2025: Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen
Im Experteninterview erklärt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, welche Faktoren die Preise von Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Uran und Agrarrohstoffen treiben – und welche Chancen & Risiken Anleger jetzt kennen sollten.
👉 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold- und Silber-Rallye?
👉 Welche Rohstoffe gelten 2025 als besonders spannend für Investments?
👉 Wie investieren Anlegerinnen und Anleger am besten in Edelmetalle & Rohstoffe?
Erhalte fundierte Einschätzungen, Marktprognosen und Antworten auf spannende Zuschauerfragen rund um Edelmetalle, Minenaktien, ETFs und Rohstofftrends.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!