18.12.2025 04:52:20
Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. II Prices Upsized IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol VHCPU beginning December 18, 2025.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols VHCP and VHCPW, respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is serving as legal counsel to the underwriters.
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
