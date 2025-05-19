Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.05.2025 
19.05.2025 07:30:00

Update of share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers
4.30 EUR -0.23%
Lochem, 19 May 2025

Update of share buy-back programme ForFarmers 

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 212,721 shares in the period from 12 May 2025 through 16 May 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €4.20 per share, for a total amount of €892,460. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 April 2025. The authorisation concerns the buy-back of shares for ForFarmers to fulfil its obligations arising from (depositary receipts for) share-related incentive schemes. It concerns a maximum of 400,000 shares, for a maximum amount of €2,400,000.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 362,119 shares, for a total amount of €1,510,644.

More information about the share buy-back programme is available on the ForFarmers website www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Download the weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions).

Note to the editor:
ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, T: +31 (0) 573 28 88 00

Company profile
ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement ‘For the Future of Farming’, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.
With sales of around 9 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,700 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., PO Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00
info@forfarmers.eu - www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.


