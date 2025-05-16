|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
16.05.2025 16:46:07
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
DATE: May 15, 2025
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables in the amount of TL 244.529.933,21 which is the sum of principal amount and accrued contractual interest arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft accounts receivables and all other related receivables and expenses together with their accrued interest as of March 25, 2025, to Doğru Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. for a total consideration of TL 41.000.100,00.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|388960
|EQS News ID:
|2139864
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
16:46
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
02.05.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
01.05.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices (EQS Group)
|
28.04.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 March 2025 (EQS Group)
|
25.04.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
18.04.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank’s subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (EQS Group)
|
18.04.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee (EQS Group)
|
15.04.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)