Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’661 0.5%  SPI 15’705 0.5%  Dow 39’142 -1.3%  DAX 21’206 -0.5%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’935 -0.6%  Gold 3’328 0.0%  Bitcoin 69’207 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8189 -0.1%  Öl 67.9 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Märkte in Asien letztlich uneins: In Japan geht Erholung weiter - Kein Handel in Hongkong
Musk soll gehen: Investor Ross Gerber drängt auf CEO-Wechsel bei Tesla und reduziert Beteiligung
Anleiherenditen im Fokus: Diese Marke entscheidet über die Zukunft von Software-Aktien
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.04.2025 11:59:14

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.65 USD -2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee

18-Apr-2025 / 10:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Appointment to the Audit Committee

DATE: April 18, 2025

 

The Memberships of the Audit Committee have been changed and it was resolved that Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the Member of the Audit Committee to replace Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza at our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 17, 2025. The Audit Committee currently consists of Ebru Ogan Knottnerus and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 383741
EQS News ID: 2120904

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten