SMI 12'931 -0.4%  SPI 17'768 -0.4%  Dow 47'613 -0.3%  DAX 24'163 0.5%  Euro 0.9372 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'718 -0.1%  Gold 4'206 0.4%  Bitcoin 75'581 3.4%  Dollar 0.8063 -0.1%  Öl 61.9 -1.0% 
Bitcoin nach dem Einbruch: Was historische Zyklen über die jetzige Korrektur offenbaren
BAT-Aktie verliert: British American Tobacco plant Aktienrückkauf im Wert von 1,3 Milliarden Pfund
Erstmals über 60 US-Dollar je Unze: Silberpreis erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
EVOTEC-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Novo Nordisk trennt sich von Anteilen
Helvetia-Baloise-Aktie im Plus: Versicherungsgruppe baut Stellen ab - Helvetia Swiss Property steigert Ertrag dank stärkerem Marktumfeld
Plus500 Depot
09.12.2025 18:28:31

TSX Moderately Higher As Materials Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Tuesday, led largely by strong gains in the materials sector as metal prices moved up. Healthcare, financials and technology stocks were among the other notable gainers.

Despite the fairly strong upmove, the mood in the market remained cautious with investors awaiting the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower interest rate by 25 basis points, while the Canadian central bank may decide to hold rates. The accompanying statements from the central banks are eyed for clues about possible rate moves in the coming months.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 170.50 points or 0.55% at 31,340.47 nearly half an hour past noon.

The Materials Capped Index surged nearly 2%. Pan American Silver Corp soared 11.5%. Aya Gold & Silver and Frist Majestic Silver Corp gained 7.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Endeavour Silver Corp., New Gold, Perpetua Resources, Eldorado Gold and Skeena Resources also rose sharply.

In the financials sector, Sprott gained 2.5%. Brookfield Asset Management, EQB., Great-West Lifeco, Manulife Financial, SUn Life Financial, Igm Financial and IA Financial moved up 1 to 2%.

Healthcare stock Curaleaf Holdings surged nearly 8%. Chartwell Retirement Residences gained about 0.5%.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

14:13 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
13:36 Emmi – englischer Käsekuchen als Kurstreiber?
10:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09:50 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
09:21 SMI kratzt an 13.000er-Marke
06:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Barriere im Blick
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’483.37 19.97 B9GSAU
Short 13’773.58 13.81 SI9BRU
Short 14’292.86 8.83 B94SVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’931.16 09.12.2025 17:31:24
Long 12’413.35 19.38 SAKBZU
Long 12’135.26 13.66 S0CB8U
Long 11’625.67 8.95 BH2SIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT höher: Deutscher Bundestag plant Genehmigung von 52-Milliarden-Euro-Rüstungsaufträgen
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
Übernahmekampf um Warner Bros.: Darum wäre der Deal für Netflix wichtig - Aktie leichter
Helvetia-Baloise-Aktie im Plus: Versicherungsgruppe baut Stellen ab - Helvetia Swiss Property steigert Ertrag dank stärkerem Marktumfeld

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:42 ROUNDUP: Neue Breitseite Trumps gegen europäische Spitzenpolitiker
18:41 Merz weist Kritik aus den USA an EU-Strafe gegen X zurück
18:40 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Atempause vor Fed-Entscheid
18:40 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Unilever klar im Plus nach Abspaltung von The Magnum Ice
18:32 London plant Friedenskonferenz zu Nahostkonflikt
18:31 Athen: Deutschland stimmt Löschung von Asylfällen zu
18:27 Delivery Hero: Verkauf weiterer Unternehmensteile möglich - Aktien legen zu
18:22 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX auf Rekordhoch
18:12 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste
18:07 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax steigt weiter mit 'angezogener Handbremse'