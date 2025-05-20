Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The zoning for the Hautalampi project moves forward in Outokumpu

Eurobattery Minerals
0.01 EUR 8.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 20.05.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 20 May 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces a key step forward in the zoning process for its Hautalampi battery mineral project in Outokumpu, Finland. The City of Outokumpu prepared a detailed zoning plan for the mining area and some minor adjustments were made after public consultation. The Urban Structure Committee then approved the revised plan without the need for another public review, forwarding it to the City Board for discussion and approval. Finally, the Board passed the zoning plan on to the City Council for the last step of the approval process. The approbation of the zoning proposal would give the Company the necessary building permits. It is also a strong sign of support from the City of Outokumpu for our mining project.

“Outokumpu has a proud mining heritage, and the Hautalampi project represents a modern continuation of that tradition. This zoning proposal supports local vitality and economic development, while also reflecting a strong commitment to environmentally responsible and sustainable mining,” says Päivi Lintumäki, Mayor of the City of Outokumpu.

This week, the City Board of Outokumpu reviewed the detailed zoning plan for the Hautalampi battery mineral project, owned by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, FinnCobalt Oy. The zoning proposal covers a total of 309 hectares, including 277 hectares within the legally approved mining concession area. The plan has already passed earlier procedural stages, including public consultation and stakeholder review, and now progresses toward final approval.

“The City Board’s zoning proposal is more than a step forward—it represents strong support from the City of Outokumpu for the Hautalampi battery mineral project. While this zoning process will ultimately deliver us the building permits, it also provides a clear foundation for future mining operations in line with Finland’s updated Mining Act. Even though our current permit falls under the previous legislation, we fully welcome the transparency and structure this process brings,” says Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of FinnCobalt.

The zoning proposal has been submitted to the Outokumpu City Council for final approval.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

20.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2141590  20.05.2025 CET/CEST

