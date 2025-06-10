Eurobattery Minerals postpones publication of Annual Report 2024



Stockholm, 10 June 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that the publication of the Company's Annual Report for the financial year 2024 is delayed. The new expected date of publication is 19 June 2025.

The publication of the Annual Report for the financial year 2024 of Eurobattery Minerals – which was scheduled for June 9, 2025 – is delayed. The reason for the delay is that the Company and its auditors need more time to finalise the annual report and complete the audit.

The reason for the postponement is that the accounts for the year 2024 are much more complex than previous years, given the vast amount of data from one of the subsidiaries. This is due to the fact that a large part of the Group´s business is conducted in Finland and that Eurobattery Minerals completed the last step of the acquisition of FinnCobalt Oy in 2024.

The Company and its auditors are working to finalize and publish the Annual Report as soon as possible. The new expected date of publication is 19 June 2025.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, and by doing so, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 604 22 55

E-mail: info@augment.se