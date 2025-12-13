Teck Resources Secures Court Approval For Merger Of Equals With Anglo American

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) announced that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving its merger of equals with British miner Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK).

The merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including receipt of competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions worldwide.

It was in early September that the companies announced their agreement to merge as equals to form Anglo Teck Group, in which Anglo American and Teck shareholders will own approximately 62.4% and 37.6%, respectively.