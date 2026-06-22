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22.06.2026 23:53:00

SpaceX Strikes AI Computing Deal With Reflection AI

(RTTNews) - Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) has inked a significant deal with the AI startup Reflection AI, marking a move deeper into the rapidly expanding AI sector.

As part of this agreement, Reflection will get access to Nvidia GB300 chips at SpaceX's Colossus data center and will start paying around $150 million a month from July 1, 2026, until 2029. If everything goes according to plan, this could total about $6.3 billion over the course of the deal.

Reflection is the newest company to tap into SpaceX's AI computing capabilities, joining names like Anthropic, Google, and Cursor. Colossus was initially built to support Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, but now SpaceX is looking to monetize the platform further by offering computing resources to outside AI developers.

Recently valued at $25 billion, Reflection aims to create open-source AI models that can stand up to those developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. They mentioned that the extra computing power will really speed up their work on what they call "American open intelligence."

This deal also sheds light on the rising demand for advanced AI chips, which are still hard to come by. For SpaceX, this contract not only boosts its role in the AI infrastructure arena but also aligns with its goal of branching out from rockets and satellite services into data centers and computing services.

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