Analysen
26.06.2025 13:18:25

RM plc: Holdings in Company

RM
0.84 GBP 0.00%
RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holdings in Company

26-Jun-2025 / 12:18 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Jun-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Jun-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.071535

0.000000

12.071535

10125000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.999124

0.000000

11.999124

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00BJT0FF39

                               

 

10125000

 

12.071535

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

10125000

12.071535%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                   

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder Administration Limited

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder International Holdings Limited

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Schroders PLC

                               

 

                                    Schroder Investment Management Limited

                               

12.071535

 

12.071535%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 394108
EQS News ID: 2161236

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service