24.06.2025 10:43:35

RM plc: Holdings in Company

RM
0.90 GBP 9.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holdings in Company

24-Jun-2025 / 09:43 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Avalon UK Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

 Road Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

BVI

4. Details of the shareholder

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20–June-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-June-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 13.950000

0.000000

  13.950000

11701212

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

18.670000

0.000000

18.670000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJT0FF39 

11701212

 

13.950000

 

Sub Total 8.A

11701212

13.950000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Theodore W King

Avalon UK Limited

13.950000

 

13.950000%

10. In case of proxy voting

12. Date of Completion

23-June-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Hong Kong SAR


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 393785
EQS News ID: 2159594

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service