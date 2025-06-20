Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.06.2025 12:00:12

Prudential plc CEO Expresses Strategic Commitment to India in Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Prudential
9.20 CHF 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 20/06/2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Anil Wadhwani highlights Prudential's historic ties, its proposed new health insurance joint venture partnership with the HCL Group, existing joint venture partnership with ICICI, Prudential's Global Capability Centre, and alignment with India's "Insurance for All by 2047" vision

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - Prudential plc ("Prudential") Chief Executive Officer, Anil Wadhwani, met yesterday with Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, emphasising India's strategic importance to the UK FTSE100 insurer and asset manager operating across Asia and Africa.

643386-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg
Centre Left: Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India; Centre Right: Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential plc

Prudential provides life insurance solutions in India through ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, a preeminent life insurer and the first private insurance company listed in India. It also has a market-leading asset management presence via a separate joint venture with ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd. Earlier this year, Prudential announced plans to establish a standalone health insurance joint venture with Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited, a promoter company of the HCL Group.

During the meeting, Mr. Anil Wadhwani remarked: "We are deeply proud of our heritage in India, which began with our first branch in Kolkata in 1923. India is a core strategic market for Prudential. As the country advances towards its vision of 'Insurance for All' and continues to address the challenge of underinsurance, we see significant opportunities to bring our global expertise in protection, savings, and health solutions to serve the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Our long-standing connection with India, including our sponsorship of the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup, India's first World Cup victory, reflects our commitment to its growth and aspirations."

Highlighting health as a shared strategic priority, Mr. Wadhwani conveyed the company's commitment to leveraging its global expertise and technology to help Indian consumers access affordable and quality healthcare coverage. This aligns with the Government of India's vision of "Insurance for All by 2047".

India is not only a key strategic insurance market but also an incredible source of talent. Prudential recently launched a Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru. This strategic hub serves as a global centre for technology, AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and innovation.

Concluding the meeting, Mr. Wadhwani said: "India's economic progress over the past decade has been remarkable. With sustained capital investment in infrastructure and proactive government economic measures to stimulate growth, we remain excited about India's long term growth prospects. We look forward to continuing our constructive collaboration with the Indian government to support its development goals and to build enduring insurance and technology businesses."

During the visit, Mr. Wadhwani also met with senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Prime Minister's Office.

On X: https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/1935639992123965911?s=48
Hashtag: #Insurance #Business #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Background on Prudential in India

Prudential has over 100 years of history in India. It has offered life insurance solutions in India since the 2001 establishment of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture with ICICI Bank, and it has consistently been amongst the top companies in the Indian life insurance sector. ICICI Prudential Life is also the first insurance company in India to be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. Prudential also has a longstanding partnership with ICICI in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, one of India's largest asset management firms, through its asset management business Eastspring Investments. Prudential proudly sponsored the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup, a landmark moment when India lifted the trophy and inspired generations.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc (UK) provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

Prudential plc (UK) is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

225647
News Source: Prudential plc

20/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

