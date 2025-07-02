Prudential and Prudence Foundation Provide Free Mental Health Support to Vulnerable Communities



In partnership with Intellect, the programme will be launched in Malaysia and Vietnam to make mental healthcare more accessible for vulnerable or at-risk groups HONG KONG SAR - Talk it Out, a mental health initiative in partnership with digital mental health service provider Intellect. Through the programme, communities in need in Malaysia and Vietnam will have access to free mental health support.



Arjan Toor, CEO, Health, Prudential plc (third from right) and Diana Guzman, Chair of Prudence Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer, Prudential plc (second from right) at the launch of Talk It Out in Vietnam

Talk It Out reflects Prudence Foundation's commitment to building long-term health resilience by addressing mental well-being as a vital component of overall health, particularly as mental health emerges as a growing challenge in Southeast Asia. Around one in seven people in the region, equivalent to 260 million, live with a mental health condition[1]. Many are also plagued by daily stress, burnout, relationship problems, and sleep issues. Barriers such as limited access to services, socioeconomic challenges, and financial constraints have resulted in widening gaps in mental healthcare in the region. In some countries, the treatment gap – defined as the percentage of individuals needing care but not receiving it – reaches up to 40 per cent[2].



Through the Intellect app, users will have access to a full spectrum of mental health services, including self-guided programmes, live consultations with licensed coaches, clinical psychologists and counsellors, and a 24/7 helpline that provides professional support in their local language. Where needed, users can also be connected to local mental health professionals for one-on-one coaching or counselling sessions, ensuring both scalability and personalised care for diverse community needs. To ensure accessibility and relevance to users in Malaysia and Vietnam, the app is available in multiple local languages such as Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese, Tamil, Vietnamese, French and English.



The programme will identify and engage vulnerable and at-risk groups in Malaysia and Vietnam, and work with local partners in healthcare, education, and community sectors. Talk It Out will be targeted to serve various local communities, including at-risk youth and women, low-income parents and families, marginalised and displaced communities. The programme will also be accompanied by targeted in-community workshops and awareness campaigns to help reduce stigma and equip users with essential knowledge.



Arjan Toor, CEO, Health, Prudential plc, said: "Our mission is to give our customers peace of mind by investing in and supporting initiatives that strengthen their ability to manage health challenges. Mental wellbeing is intrinsically linked with peace of mind, and enables people to lead resilient and meaningful lives. But there is a widening gap between the demand for mental health services and access to care, particularly within vulnerable communities. Through our collaboration with Prudence Foundation, we aim to end worry and hassle for people with a mental health condition. Launching this programme in two of our biggest health markets - Malaysia and Vietnam - is an important step forward in our commitment to helping our customers, and communities, when they need us most."



Diana Guzman, Chair of Prudence Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer, Prudential plc, said: "Our goal is to create meaningful, lasting change and build long-term health resilience. Across our markets, millions remain without health protection, not due to a lack of need, but because of affordability and access barriers. Mental health is a critical part of this equation. Without support for emotional and psychological wellbeing, individuals and families are left vulnerable to the pressures of daily life. That's why we're investing in targeted programmes like Talk It Out, which provide free, culturally relevant mental health support to those who need it most. By reaching vulnerable communities with accessible care, we're not just filling a gap—we're laying the foundation for stronger, more resilient lives."



Theodoric Chew, CEO and Co-Founder, Intellect, said: "Our work with Prudence Foundation is a step towards building mental health resources and solutions that are universally accessible, especially for vulnerable and at-risk communities. By leveraging technology, our clinical expertise and on-the-ground networks, we are able to deliver meaningful care to those who need it most, in a way that's scalable, localised, and sustainable."



As a Tier 1 organisation in the 2025 CCLA Corporate Mental Health Benchmark, Prudential continues its commitment to supporting mental health wellbeing in the workplace and the community. For organisations interested to support their community's mental health needs through this initiative, please contact



[1] "Transforming mental health in the WHO South-East Asia Region – Annual Report 2024" by World Health Organisation

[2] Ibid

For organisations interested to support their community's mental health needs through this initiative, please contact prudencefoundation@prudential.com.hk

About Prudential plc Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.



Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.



https://www.prudentialplc.com/

About Prudence Foundation Established in 2011 in Hong Kong, Prudence Foundation is the community investment and philanthropic arm of Prudential plc.



The Foundation builds financial wellbeing, and climate and health resilience for underserved Asian and African communities. We are committed to sustainable, long-term solutions that empower individuals and communities to make informed financial decisions, access affordable financial products, as well as be more prepared and protected against climate related health risks. We actively engage in public-private partnerships, collaborate with governments, NGOs, communities and other private sector entities to build collective efforts for lasting change. To date, our programmes are implemented across 16 markets in Asia and Africa, reaching millions of people.



For more information: www.prudencefoundation.com

About Intellect Intellect is a trusted global leader in mental health care, providing accessible, culturally-localised support through comprehensive solutions that address diverse needs at every stage of the mental health journey. Available in 120+ languages, Intellect's comprehensive local network of providers is accessible in 100+ countries. Online and offline, it has made a difference in the lives of over 4 million users around the world.



Intellect is backed by influential investors including Tiger Global, Insignia Ventures Partners, Y Combinator, HOF Capital, MS&AD Ventures, and East Ventures, alongside prominent venture funds, family offices, big tech executives, and angel investors. In 2025,



Intellect was named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Human Resources Online's Best Digital Wellness Platform (Gold) in 2023.



