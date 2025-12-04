Polyrizon Shares Soar 103% After Manufacturing Milestone Boosts Investor Optimism

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) surged 102.54 percent, climbing $7.27 to $14.36 on Thursday, after the biotech company announced a key manufacturing milestone tied to its non-pharmacological respiratory defense platform. The Israel-based firm is developing hydrogel-based intranasal technologies designed to trap and neutralize airborne threats such as allergens and viruses.

Polyrizon is trading at $14.36, compared with a previous close of $7.09 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $16.31 and has moved between $12.70 and $18.20 so far today, with volume reaching 22.28 million shares.

The company's 52-week range is $2.88 to $7,200.00.