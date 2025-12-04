Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’906 0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9356 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’212 0.2%  Bitcoin 74’268 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8025 0.4%  Öl 63.5 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Alphabet A29798540Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla bekommt im Check die schlechtesten Bewertungen seiner Klasse
Neues MSCI-Kriterium setzt Strategy-Aktie unter Druck - Saylor widerspricht deutlich
Vom NVIDIA-Tippgeber zum KI-Scout: Marktexperte Wang erklärt seine aktuellen Top-Picks
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...

Polyrizon Aktie 134182625 / IL0011814113

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.12.2025 19:10:39

Polyrizon Shares Soar 103% After Manufacturing Milestone Boosts Investor Optimism

Polyrizon
14.03 USD 99.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) surged 102.54 percent, climbing $7.27 to $14.36 on Thursday, after the biotech company announced a key manufacturing milestone tied to its non-pharmacological respiratory defense platform. The Israel-based firm is developing hydrogel-based intranasal technologies designed to trap and neutralize airborne threats such as allergens and viruses.

Polyrizon is trading at $14.36, compared with a previous close of $7.09 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $16.31 and has moved between $12.70 and $18.20 so far today, with volume reaching 22.28 million shares.

The company's 52-week range is $2.88 to $7,200.00.

Nachrichten zu Polyrizon Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten