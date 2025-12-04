Polyrizon Aktie 134182625 / IL0011814113
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.12.2025 19:10:39
Polyrizon Shares Soar 103% After Manufacturing Milestone Boosts Investor Optimism
(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) surged 102.54 percent, climbing $7.27 to $14.36 on Thursday, after the biotech company announced a key manufacturing milestone tied to its non-pharmacological respiratory defense platform. The Israel-based firm is developing hydrogel-based intranasal technologies designed to trap and neutralize airborne threats such as allergens and viruses.
Polyrizon is trading at $14.36, compared with a previous close of $7.09 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $16.31 and has moved between $12.70 and $18.20 so far today, with volume reaching 22.28 million shares.
The company's 52-week range is $2.88 to $7,200.00.
Nachrichten zu Polyrizon Ltd Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.