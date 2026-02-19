ONE Gas Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $86.31 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $77.02 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ONE Gas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.67 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $689.37 million from $630.70 million last year.

ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

