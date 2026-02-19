ONE Gas Aktie 21989859 / US68235P1084
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.02.2026 03:12:37
ONE Gas Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $86.31 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $77.02 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ONE Gas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.67 million or $1.48 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $689.37 million from $630.70 million last year.
ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $86.31 Mln. vs. $77.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $689.37 Mln vs. $630.70 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu ONE Gas Inc
|
17.02.26
|Ausblick: ONE Gas vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ONE Gas legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: ONE Gas legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.25