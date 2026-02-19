Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’663 0.3%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9113 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’977 2.0%  Bitcoin 51’316 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7726 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Straumann117544866Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Alcon43249246Adecco1213860
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor Weichenstellung: Optimus als künftiger Umsatztreiber?
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Figma-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz besser als erwartet
Gemini Space Station-Aktie bricht ein: Führungskrise trifft auf ernüchternde Kennzahlen
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Suche...

ONE Gas Aktie 21989859 / US68235P1084

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.02.2026 03:12:37

ONE Gas Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

ONE Gas
71.68 EUR -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $86.31 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $77.02 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ONE Gas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.67 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $689.37 million from $630.70 million last year.

ONE Gas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.31 Mln. vs. $77.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $689.37 Mln vs. $630.70 Mln last year.