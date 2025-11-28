Nissan Motor Aktie 800600 / US6547444082
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
28.11.2025 08:46:01
Nissan To Begin Field Test Of Autonomous Mobility Service In Nada Gogo Area
(RTTNews) - Nissan (7201.T) said, in collaboration with Kobe City, it will begin a field test of an autonomous mobility service in the Nada Gogo area starting January 19, 2026. Through the pilot, Nissan will incorporate feedback from local residents and visitors.
In fiscal 2026, Nissan plans to expand the service area and boarding points, introduce on-demand operations using Serena-based Level 2 autonomous vehicles and start paid operation in 2027. The company targets commercial operation in the Nada Gogo area by 2030.
Nachrichten zu Nissan Motor Co LtdShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.2 Ord.Shares
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Nissan Motor präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Nissan Motor informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25