National Bank a Aktie 19490066 / US6337071046

22.10.2025 02:57:07

National Bank Holdings Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

National Bank a
37.02 USD 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $35.29 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $33.11 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Bank Holdings Corp reported adjusted earnings of $36.62 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

National Bank Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.29 Mln. vs. $33.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.86 last year.

Total interest and dividend income: $132.24 Mln vs $138.00 Mln. last year.