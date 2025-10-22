National Bank a Aktie 19490066 / US6337071046
22.10.2025 02:57:07
National Bank Holdings Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $35.29 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $33.11 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.
Excluding items, National Bank Holdings Corp reported adjusted earnings of $36.62 million or $0.96 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
National Bank Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $35.29 Mln. vs. $33.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.86 last year.
Total interest and dividend income: $132.24 Mln vs $138.00 Mln. last year.
