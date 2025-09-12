Modern Dental Group Signed MoU with Sindan on Developing the First World-class Dental Lab in the UAE by Leveraging Advanced Technology



EQS Newswire / 12/09/2025 / 16:41 UTC+8



The MoU signing between Modern Dental Group and Sindan, witnessed by Mr. Nicholas Ho, the Commissioner for Belt and Road.



(Hong Kong, 12 September 2025) - Modern Dental Group Limited (“Modern Dental” or “the Group”, stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic devices provider, was invited to attend the 10th “Belt and Road Summit” co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. The Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, a leading technology manufacturing hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony on 10 September. We will jointly develop the first world-class dental laboratory in the UAE by leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies and dental expertise, accelerating the Group’s swift entry and expansion in the rapidly evolving Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Modern Dental Group has been committed to advancing its global dental footprint and has actively facilitated the digital transformation in dentistry to support practitioners worldwide by upgrading treatment plans to provide patients with a more precise and superior comprehensive treatment experience. Sindan, the leading technology manufacturing company in the UAE, specializes in developing innovative technologies for industrial design, production, and deployment of mission-critical components, providing manufacturing solutions across energy, mobility, consumer products, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. This partnership between Modern Dental Group and Sindan has fully demonstrated a mutual high regard for their respective capabilities and expertise in the sector.

Modern Dental Group owns a unique global dental distribution network that enables new dental products and solutions to quickly penetrate emerging markets. Through this collaboration, the Group leverages its extensive expertise accumulated over the past decades to establish a strong presence and facilitate rapid access in the dynamic MENA landscape. Our competitive advantage and leading position in the dental supply chain have made us the first global dental hub to cooperate with leading technology pioneer and establish a dental technology collaboration in the UAE, driving new momentum for innovation in the dental field.

It is foreseeable that the Group will continue to strengthen its influential position in the industry and attract even greater international capital support in the future, further promoting technological innovation and consolidating the global dental market. Looking ahead, the Group remains committed to its core values of innovation-driven development and win-win cooperation, fully leveraging the established comprehensive dental hub in capturing growing opportunities ahead. We are committed and strategically positioned to partner with global collaborators in delivering innovative and diverse dental solutions, creating a new landscape for international cooperation in the dental field and driving business growth.

About Modern Dental Group

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.

Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 35,000 customers.