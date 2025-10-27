Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MicroCloud Hologram Incorporation Registered Shs

27.10.2025 14:05:21

MicroCloud Hologram Expects To Swing To Profit In FY25, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO), Monday shared that it anticipates full-year 2025 net income to exceed RMB 350 million, compared to a net loss of approximately RMB 63 million in the same period last year.

The company expects the significant growth in earnings to make a positive contribution to its cash position for the full year 2025.

As of today, the company holds cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling more than RMB 3 billion.

Moving ahead, it plans to invest over $400 million from its cash reserves to aggressively invest in quantum computing, blockchain, and quantum holography technologies.

In the pre-market hours, HOLO is climbing 7.62 percent, to $4.8 on the Nasdaq.

