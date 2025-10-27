MicroCloud Hologram Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie 121872989 / KYG550321098
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.10.2025 14:05:21
MicroCloud Hologram Expects To Swing To Profit In FY25, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO), Monday shared that it anticipates full-year 2025 net income to exceed RMB 350 million, compared to a net loss of approximately RMB 63 million in the same period last year.
The company expects the significant growth in earnings to make a positive contribution to its cash position for the full year 2025.
As of today, the company holds cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling more than RMB 3 billion.
Moving ahead, it plans to invest over $400 million from its cash reserves to aggressively invest in quantum computing, blockchain, and quantum holography technologies.
In the pre-market hours, HOLO is climbing 7.62 percent, to $4.8 on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu MicroCloud Hologram Incorporation Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.