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13.03.2026 23:21:15

Lucid Expands EV Lineup, Targets Positive Cash Flow Late This Decade

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group [LCID] outlined its long-term strategy during its first investor day since becoming a public company. The electric vehicle maker aims to achieve positive cash flow later this decade by expanding into midsize vehicles, robotaxis, and software-based revenue streams.

Future growth will come from new midsize models, international expansion into markets like Saudi Arabia and Europe, and recurring software subscriptions as well as advanced driver-assistance services. Lucid reported a $2.7 billion loss on $1.35 billion in revenue in 2025 and negative free cash flow of $3.8 billion.

The company expects to generate around $1 billion in annual non-vehicle revenue later this decade through software subscriptions priced between $69 and $199 per month, with expanded autonomous driving features planned by early 2027.

Lucid also previewed a two-seat robotaxi concept and said autonomous capability could reach limited self-driving functionality by 2029.

Lucid announced three midsize vehicles under development, starting with the Cosmos later this year, followed by Earth roughly a year later, and a third unnamed model.

The Cosmos is expected to start near $50,000, competing with offerings from Rivian Automotive and others. Executives believe the new midsize platform and autonomy strategy could expand Lucid's addressable market from $40 billion to $700 billion.