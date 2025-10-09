Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’648 1.0%  SPI 17’420 0.9%  Dow 46’602 0.0%  DAX 24’597 0.9%  Euro 0.9325 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’650 0.6%  Gold 4’026 -0.3%  Bitcoin 97’960 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8027 0.6%  Öl 66.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BYD-Aktie im Spannungsfeld zwischen Absatzschwäche und Europa-Plänen
Goldpreis konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit
Archion Group: Neues Lkw-Gemeinschaftsunternehmen von Toyota und Daimler Truck
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Blick: Morgan Stanley sieht Rally an Wall Street noch nicht am Ende
Warum der Handel am Devisenmarkt nur wenig Bewegungen mit sich bringt
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Lloyds TSB Group PLCShs Aktie 1050816 / US5394391099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.10.2025 08:43:30

Lloyds Banking Group Warns Of Potential Material Provision Linked To FCA Motor Finance Proposals

Lloyds TSB Group PLCShs
3.98 EUR -0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Lloyds Banking Group (LYG, LLOY.L, LLD.DE) announced that it continues to assess the impact and implications of the recently published the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA consultation paper on motor finance. While uncertainties remain regarding the interpretation and implementation of the proposed scheme, the Group's initial analysis suggests that an additional provision may be necessary—and could be material.

Motor finance encompasses various financial products—such as hire purchase, personal contract purchase (PCP), and leasing—that enable consumers to obtain vehicles through monthly payments instead of paying the full price upfront. These agreements typically include interest charges and may offer options to buy, return, or refinance the vehicle at the end of the term.

The FCA's recent proposal aims to address concerns around historical commission arrangements and potential overcharging in motor finance agreements.

According to FCA, the payouts on an estimated 14 million unfair motor finance agreements could begin next year, under a proposed industry-wide compensation scheme from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The FCA projects that affected individuals may receive approximately 700 pounds per agreement on average. Based on its estimates of consumer participation, total compensation from lenders could reach 8.2 billion pounds.