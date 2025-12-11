LA Kings Partner With Twilio In Multi-Year Strategic Agreement

(RTTNews) - The LA Kings announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with Twilio (TWLO). As the team's official away helmet partner, Twilio's logo will appear prominently on the side of all Kings' away helmets during regular season and playoff games beginning with the 2025-26 season. This placement provides Twilio with coast-to-coast exposure in key growth markets while enhancing visibility among fans and business audiences. The deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, marks Twilio's first major partnership with a team in the National Hockey League (NHL) and North American professional sports.

As part of the partnership, the LA Kings will implement Twilio's customer engagement technology to elevate fan communication before, during, and after games. The collaboration will also include custom content throughout the season, showcasing Twilio's technology in action. Twilio plans to leverage its helmet branding by hosting away-game events and hospitality experiences in select markets, ensuring its presence is felt across the country. The away helmet placement will highlight Twilio's brand during nationally televised games in major media markets such as Toronto, Seattle, Las Vegas, Dallas, Boston, New York, and more.

Beyond the helmet partnership, Twilio's technology will create new opportunities for the LA Kings to connect with fans. By enabling more personalized communications and interactive experiences, Twilio's platform will strengthen the team's engagement with its fan base at key moments throughout the season.