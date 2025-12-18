KB Home Aktie 1182440 / US48666K1097
19.12.2025 00:54:41
KB Home Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $101.52 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $190.61 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.
Excluding items, KB Home reported adjusted earnings of $125.71 million or $1.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 15.3% to $1.694 billion from $2.00 billion last year.
KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $101.52 Mln. vs. $190.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $2.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.694 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.
