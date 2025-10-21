Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.10.2025 03:24:40

Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Tuesday, extending the strong gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 49,700 level to all-time highs, with gains in index heavyweights, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 542.58 points or 1.10 percent at 49,728.08, after touching a fresh all-time high of 49,741.08 earlier. Japanese shares ended about 3.5 percent higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is also adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.4 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is losing more than 1 percent, while Advantest is gaining more than 3 percent. Screen Holdings is flat.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding almost 1 percent each. Sony is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Japan Exchange Group is surging almost 5 percent, Renesas Electronics is gaining more than 4 percent, DeNA is advancing almost 4 percent and Sumco is adding almost 3 percent.

Conversely, there are no other major losers.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-150 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a more significant move to the upside during trading on Monday, following the upward move seen over the course of last Friday's session. The major averages all moved sharply higher, climbing back within striking distance of their record highs.

The major averages moved roughly sideways after an early rally, hovering firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 310.57 points or 1.4 percent to 22,990.53, the S&P 500 jumped 71.12 points or 1.1 percent to 6,735.13 and the Dow shot up 515.97 points or 1.1 percent to 46,706.58.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’106.44 19.88 UEBSLU
Short 13’414.90 13.43 QIUBSU
Short 13’914.89 8.71 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’635.02 20.10.2025 17:30:25
Long 12’090.77 19.88 SR6B4U
Long 11’785.35 13.50 SQBBAU
Long 11’321.97 8.95 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:32 Goldpreis weiter auf Rekordjagd - Experte: Nur Käufer im Markt
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenstart - Entspannung im Zollstreit
22:29 US-Regierung droht SpaceX mit Vertragsentzug bei 'Artemis'-Mondmission
22:19 GNW-News: SINTX Technologies erhält FDA-Zulassung für SINAPTIC® Fuß- und Sprunggelenk-Implantatsystem
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenauftakt - Entspannung im Zollstreit
21:24 thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Jefferies belässt thyssenkrupp nach TKMS-Börsengang auf 'Hold'
21:12 Selenskyj setzt auf Patriot-Flugabwehr aus den USA
21:07 Trump geht von Rebellen innerhalb der Hamas aus
21:00 Devisen: Euro bleibt weitgehend stabil
20:51 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund-Trainer Kovac lobt Brandt - Begeisterung vor Champions-League-Spiel in Kopenhagen