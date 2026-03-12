Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Aauto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Ausblick: Hannover Rück informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siltronic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
12.03.2026 03:32:59

Indian Shares Set To Extend Losses On Trade, Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Thursday as the prospect of a quick end to the war in West Asia thinned and trade tensions resurfaced.

The Trump administration has launched a Section 301 probe targeting excess manufacturing capacity in 16 major trading partners, a move aimed at rebuilding tariff pressure after the Supreme Court struck down a key tariff policy.

The investigation could lead to new tariffs against countries including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty slumped by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively on Wednesday, with banking, auto and IT stocks coming under heavy selling pressure as oil prices resumed their upward trend amid mixed messages on a resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The rupee weakened 24 paise to breach the 92 mark to a dollar at close, mirroring the slide in domestic equity markets.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 6,267 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 4,966 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as reports of an Iranian blockade impacting global energy shipments overshadowed an announcement by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that it will release a record 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves to stabilize global markets.

Gold was subdued near $5,170 an ounce, driven by a stronger dollar and renewed inflation concerns stemming from surging oil prices as the fighting in Iran continued to rage on.

Oil prices were up more than 7 percent in Asian trade, adding to gains in the previous session following reports that two international oil tankers were attacked in the northern Persian Gulf near Iraq and Kuwait.

Iran has said the world should be ready for oil at $200 per barrel if the conflict and shipping disruptions intensify.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed for a second straight session as another increase in oil prices on growing rhetoric about the Iran war and worries about a protracted confrontation overshadowed tame inflation data.

Treasuries slid across the curve despite CPI inflation rising 2.4 percent annually in February, in line with expectations.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up marginally while the S&P 500 ended flat with a negative bias and the Dow dipped 0.6 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, with three more vessels hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and American forces sinking 16 mine-layers in an operation framed as a pre-emptive strike against Iran's plans to mine the waterway, which carries 20 percent of the world's oil and gas supply.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6 percent. The German DAX lost 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.26 Wie lange wird der Konflikt dauern?
11.03.26 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
11.03.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
11.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’499.17 19.50 BMKSEU
Short 13’786.93 13.61 SRPB6U
Short 14’296.14 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.59 11.03.2026 17:30:50
Long 12’413.12 19.50 SYUBYU
Long 12’146.14 13.90 SZEBLU
Long 11’608.39 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.