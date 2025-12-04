Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'858 -0.3%  SPI 17'677 -0.2%  Dow 47'883 0.9%  DAX 23'694 -0.1%  Euro 0.9331 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'695 0.2%  Gold 4'203 -0.1%  Bitcoin 74'903 2.1%  Dollar 0.7996 -0.4%  Öl 62.7 0.5% 
Vom NVIDIA-Tippgeber zum KI-Scout: Marktexperte Wang erklärt seine aktuellen Top-Picks
Neues MSCI-Kriterium setzt Strategy-Aktie unter Druck - Saylor widerspricht deutlich
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla bekommt im Check die schlechtesten Bewertungen seiner Klasse
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
04.12.2025 03:39:55

Indian Shares Poised For Weak Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a subdued note Thursday as investors await the Reserve Bank of India's interest-rate decision and policy guidance due on Friday for direction.

Market participants will also closely watch the outcome of the bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin embarks on a pivotal two-day visit to India, marking his first since the Ukraine conflict began. On Friday, both Modi and Putin will hold talks at Hyderabad House as part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty recouped early losses to end marginally lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session.

The rupee hit a record low of 90.30 before settling at 90.21 against the dollar, down 25 paise from its previous close.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 3,207 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 4,730 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning, even as Japan's Nikkei surged over 1 percent as investors rotated from chip makers into robotics names like Fanuc and Yaskawa.

The dollar hit a five-week low and gold held steady above $4,200 per ounce after U.S. private payrolls logged their biggest drop in more than two-and-a-half years.

U.S. Treasury yields held steady following reports that bond investors have expressed concerns to the U.S. Treasury about Kevin Hassett potentially cutting interest rates aggressively.

Oil prices were marginally higher in Asian trading after Ukrainian attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure signaled potential supply constraints.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as weak ADP jobs data reinforced views that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Payrolls processor ADP reported that private sector employment surprisingly declined by 32,000 in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 47,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected an increase of 10,000 jobs for the month.

Separate data revealed that U.S. services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in November.

The Dow jumped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Eurozone manufacturing weakened in November and ECB officials reiterated a hawkish bias.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged down by 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

03.12.25 SMI nimmt 13.000er-Marke ins Visier
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
03.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips drehen wieder nach oben
02.12.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
02.12.25 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
SMI-Kurs: 12’858.33 03.12.2025 17:30:48
Long 10’693.16 8.59 3SSMJU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI nach Inflationszahlen letztlich schwächer -- DAX geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessenhöher -- Anleger in Asien uneins - Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Aktie tiefer: Källenius führt europäische Autoindustrie erneut an
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie
SoftwareONE-Aktie unter Druck: Kaderleute unter Verdacht auf Insiderhandel - Razzia in 3 Ländern
VAT Aktie News: VAT schiesst am Mittwochmittag hoch
HUGO BOSS-Aktie bricht ein: Modekonzern stellt Anleger auf Übergangsjahr ein
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Glencore-Aktie gesucht: Alumbrera-Mine soll Ende 2026 zurückkehren
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit Mitte November
Baloise-Aktie fällt: CFO Carsten Stolz verlässt Gruppe per Ende 2025

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:00 Trump will Kraftstoffvorgaben für Autos lockern
22:50 ROUNDUP: Royals zelebrieren deutsch-britische Freundschaft
22:49 KI-Nachfrage und Übernahme: Salesforce hebt Umsatzausblick an - Aktie legt zu
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht weiter - Zinshoffnung bleibt
22:26 INDEX-MONITOR: Zahlreiche Wechsel in MDax und SDax - Dax unverändert
22:23 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung geht weiter - Zinshoffnung bleibt
21:49 Steinmeier: Partnerschaft mit London auf neue Grundlage stellen
22:04 Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Robotik-Gerüchte aus Washington befeuern den Kurs
21:23 Berichte: Hegseth könnte US-Soldaten gefährdet haben
21:11 Selenskyj: Bereiten Treffen in den USA vor