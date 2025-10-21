Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 200 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 8,090-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the finance, telecom, food, cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index rallied 173.32 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 8,088.98 after trading between 7,937.38 and 8,117.27.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 2.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 6.17 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 6.32 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 5.00 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia accelerated 5.14 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strengthened 2.85 percent, Indocement improved 2.52 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 5.02 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur advanced 1.75 percent, United Tractors slumped 1.30 percent, Astra International expanded 5.33 percent, Energi Mega Persada increased 4.44 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 5.22 percent, Vale Indonesia added 1.18 percent, Bumi Resources gained 1.56 percent and Astra Agro Lestari and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.