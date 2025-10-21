Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’635 -0.1%  SPI 17’369 0.0%  Dow 46’707 1.1%  DAX 24’259 1.8%  Euro 0.9226 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’681 1.3%  Gold 4’356 2.5%  Bitcoin 87’668 1.7%  Dollar 0.7922 -0.1%  Öl 60.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. im Fokus: Sorge um KI-Blase - Finanzjournalist erwartet einen Crash
Ripple-Kurs im Abwärtstrend: Handelsstreit unter Trump belastet - Chance auf Trendwende?
10-Billionen-Dollar-Plan für die USA: Marc Andreessen unterstützt Elon Musks Vision
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Elon Musk selbst bei Rückschlägen verdienen könnte
Ausblick: Philip Morris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
21.10.2025 03:30:58

Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 200 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 8,090-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the finance, telecom, food, cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index rallied 173.32 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 8,088.98 after trading between 7,937.38 and 8,117.27.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 2.10 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 6.17 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.29 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surged 6.32 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 5.00 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia accelerated 5.14 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strengthened 2.85 percent, Indocement improved 2.52 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 5.02 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur advanced 1.75 percent, United Tractors slumped 1.30 percent, Astra International expanded 5.33 percent, Energi Mega Persada increased 4.44 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 5.22 percent, Vale Indonesia added 1.18 percent, Bumi Resources gained 1.56 percent and Astra Agro Lestari and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

20.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zwei laute Paukenschläge
20.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Fokus makroökonomischer Entwicklungen
20.10.25 Nestlé hält SMI in der Spur
17.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
16.10.25 Julius Bär: 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Micron Technology Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, International Business Machines Corp
16.10.25 Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
15.10.25 Logo WHS ASML Q3 Analyse: Starke Zahlen, aber China-Risiko belastet. Kaufen oder abwarten?
15.10.25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’106.44 19.88 UEBSLU
Short 13’414.90 13.43 QIUBSU
Short 13’914.89 8.71 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’635.02 20.10.2025 17:30:25
Long 12’090.77 19.88 SR6B4U
Long 11’785.35 13.50 SQBBAU
Long 11’321.97 8.95 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum büsst am Nachmittag ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems kommt an die Börse
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT: Nach Kurseinbruch jetzt wieder im Aufwind?
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beyond Meat-Aktie schwankt erneut heftig - die Hintergründe
Börsengang von TKMS: Das erwartet Anleger und thyssenkrupp-Aktionäre

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:32 Goldpreis weiter auf Rekordjagd - Experte: Nur Käufer im Markt
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenstart - Entspannung im Zollstreit
22:29 US-Regierung droht SpaceX mit Vertragsentzug bei 'Artemis'-Mondmission
22:19 GNW-News: SINTX Technologies erhält FDA-Zulassung für SINAPTIC® Fuß- und Sprunggelenk-Implantatsystem
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Starker Wochenauftakt - Entspannung im Zollstreit
21:24 thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Jefferies belässt thyssenkrupp nach TKMS-Börsengang auf 'Hold'
21:12 Selenskyj setzt auf Patriot-Flugabwehr aus den USA
21:07 Trump geht von Rebellen innerhalb der Hamas aus
21:00 Devisen: Euro bleibt weitgehend stabil
20:51 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund-Trainer Kovac lobt Brandt - Begeisterung vor Champions-League-Spiel in Kopenhagen