Hexcel Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.6 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $39.8 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $29.8 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $456.2 million from $456.5 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.6 Mln. vs. $39.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $456.2 Mln vs. $456.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $1.88 Bln