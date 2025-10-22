Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.10.2025 17:19:19

Guidewire Expands Global Partner Ecosystem And Eliminates E-Learning Fees

Guidewire Software
117.73 CHF -1.86%
(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE), Wednesday announced new initiatives to expand its global footprint and strengthen its partner ecosystem, including the worldwide expansion of its Marketplace Summit and the removal of all e-learning fees for Guidewire partners.

These actions are in line with the company's expanding momentum in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The third Marketplace Summit held by the company in London focused on cost-effective solutions for insurers and collaborative innovation. Additionally, by eliminating e-learning fees, Guidewire aims to help partners grow their certified talent pool and enhance implementation efficiency.

Along with the introduction of new Marketplace extensions from prominent companies like Deloitte, PwC, and Verisk Analytics, Guidewire also welcomed six new Technology partners of the likes of Cadence Rx, DingGo AU, EPAM Systems, Floatbot, Postex, and Roots.

GWRE is currently trading at $250.62, down $3.61 or 1.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.