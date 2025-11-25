Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.11.2025 23:26:14

Guess? Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported third quarter net earnings of $25.6 million, compared to a net loss of $23.4 million for the same prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share were $0.48 for the third quarter, compared to net loss per share of $0.47 for the same prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter, the company's adjusted net earnings was $19.0 million, an 8% increase from $17.7 million for the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 3% to $0.35, compared to $0.34 for the same prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the third quarter increased 7% to $791.4 million from $738.5 million in the same prior-year quarter.

The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2025.