Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’366 0.4%  SPI 17’043 0.4%  Dow 42’763 1.1%  DAX 24’304 -0.1%  Euro 1 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’430.1700 0.4%  Gold 3’310.8 -1.3%  Bitcoin 85’906 3.1%  Dollar 0.8220 0.3%  Öl 66.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Top News
Reddit begeistert Morgan Stanley mit jüngsten Zahlen
Elon Musk unter Beschuss: Täuschung beim Billig-Tesla-Versprechen?
Gründen im Blick: Das sind Zebra-Startups
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 23:27:34

Google Introduces AI Mode, Ushering In A New Era Of Search And Digital Assistance

Alphabet A
140.64 CHF 1.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Google has begun rolling out "AI Mode," a transformative new feature that reimagines its iconic search engine as an intelligent, conversational assistant.

Instead of presenting a list of web links, AI Mode delivers direct, tailored answers to user queries, enabling fluid follow-up questions in a ChatGPT-style interface. The feature represents the most significant revamp in Google Search's history and signals the company's ambition to evolve beyond traditional search.

Among its most notable capabilities is a powerful new tool for visualizing financial data. In Labs, users can now request interactive charts and comparative stock analyses, with AI Mode generating dynamic graphs alongside comprehensive explanations.

Underpinning AI Mode is Google's Gemini model, which uses advanced reasoning and multimodal inputs to understand intent, access live and historical data, and deliver insights in real time. While still experimental, future updates promise even greater functionality from drafting reports in seconds and guiding physical tasks via your phone's camera to booking reservations and processing payments.

Google's vision mirrors a broader industry shift. OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a multi-use assistant; Elon Musk is developing X into a full-fledged everything app; Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all aspire to create all-in-one digital platforms. Even Airbnb is transforming its platform to support a wide range of services beyond travel.

With AI Mode, Google is not just enhancing search it's redefining how users interact with the internet, aiming to become the central hub for everything people do online.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
22.05.25 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
21.05.25 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.05.25 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.25 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.04.25 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Talanx
NEU✅ ANEA
NEU✅ Commerzbank

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ TransDigm
❌ FISERV
❌ Motorola Solutions

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.06.25 Logo WHS The Campbell´s Company Aktienanalyse – hier fühlt sich der Suppen-Kaspar zuhause
06.06.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Lonza, VAT Group
06.06.25 Fusion unter Gleichen: Helvetia und Baloise
06.06.25 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
06.06.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert nach Kaufempfehlung
06.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
05.06.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
04.06.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’874.48 19.65 SS4MTU
Short 13’152.63 13.68 BFTSNU
Short 13’673.80 8.63 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’366.17 06.06.2025 17:31:34
Long 11’879.30 19.97 BIESRU
Long 11’607.67 13.99 BVTSDU
Long 11’071.03 8.72 BMYSUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Hausse bei Canopy Growth am Freitagnachmittag
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
Rheinmetall vor Aktiensplit? Experte sieht Potenzial für kräftige Kursgewinne
Circle-Aktie +168 Prozent: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle wird zum grossen Erfolg
UBS-Aktie weit im Plus: Bundesrat will nach CS-Debakel strengere Too-Big-To-Fail-Regel - UBS sieht Milliarden-Kapitalbedarf
P&G-Aktie fällt: Abbau von 7'000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble
Idorsia-Aktie gewinnt: Idorsia ruft Anleihegläubiger zur Abstimmung über Wandelanleihen auf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag stärker
UBS Aktie News: UBS gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 23/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 23/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}